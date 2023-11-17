Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-3, Stanford 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will stay at home for another game and welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Maples Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Stanford last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-77 to the Broncos.

Maxime Raynaud put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with 7 rebounds. Andrej Stojakovic was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearcats.

Despite their loss, Eastern Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cedric Coward, who scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Casey Jones, who scored 16 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Cardinal's defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Friday, Stanford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stanford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Stanford is a big 14-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Stanford and Eastern Washington both have 1 win in their last 2 games.