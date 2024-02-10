Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: USC 9-14, Stanford 11-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The USC Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Maples Pavilion. USC is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

USC fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Golden Bears on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 83-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Bears. USC found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to 5 on offense.

Despite the loss, USC had strong showings from Isaiah Collier, who scored 20 points along with two steals, and DJ Rodman, who scored 17 points. Rodman is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

USC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Stanford and the Bruins on Wednesday hardly resembled the 59-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Cardinal fell 82-74 to the Bruins. Stanford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Stanford had strong showings from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and Spencer Jones, who scored 15 points along with three steals.

The Trojans have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-14 record this season. As for the Cardinal, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 11-11.

USC will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep USC's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Cardinal over their last nine matchups.

USC beat the Cardinal 93-79 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for USC since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stanford is a slight 2-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

USC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.