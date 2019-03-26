WATCH: Stanford commit Fran Belibi becomes second woman to win McDonald's All-American dunk contest

Belibi beat out star recruit Scottie Lewis and Precious Achiuwa

Stanford commit Francesca Belibi became just the second woman in the history of the McDonald's All-American Game to win the dunk contest on Monday night. 

Belibi capped the night with perfect scores across the board from the panel when she put on a cape and soared over another player.

Earlier in the event, she threw down a crazy one-handed reverse dunk. 

She also scooped an alley-oop off the backboard and finished it, again earning perfect scores.

Belibi was the only woman of six participants to compete in the event. She becomes the first woman to win it since Candance Parker in 2004. Belibi beat out five-star Florida recruit Scottie Lewis and five-star uncommitted forward Precious Achiuwa.

