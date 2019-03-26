WATCH: Stanford commit Fran Belibi becomes second woman to win McDonald's All-American dunk contest

Stanford commit Francesca Belibi became just the second woman in the history of the McDonald's All-American Game to win the dunk contest on Monday night.

Belibi capped the night with perfect scores across the board from the panel when she put on a cape and soared over another player.

Only the 2nd woman to EVER win the dunk contest 👏



We see you, Fran Belibi! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/E2Oqa2x4CE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2019

Earlier in the event, she threw down a crazy one-handed reverse dunk.

Fran Belibi THREW DOWN in the 1st round of the dunk contest 😤 pic.twitter.com/2oFbFuOgTQ — espnW (@espnW) March 26, 2019

She also scooped an alley-oop off the backboard and finished it, again earning perfect scores.

She threw it off the backboard for the perfect score!! Fran Belibi!! pic.twitter.com/f8NJSctUCZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 26, 2019

Belibi was the only woman of six participants to compete in the event. She becomes the first woman to win it since Candance Parker in 2004. Belibi beat out five-star Florida recruit Scottie Lewis and five-star uncommitted forward Precious Achiuwa.