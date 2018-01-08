WATCH: Stanford stuns Southern Cal at the buzzer with miraculous half-court heave

Tied with time winding down, Southern California guard Jordan McLaughlin hit a layup to give the Trojans a 76-74 lead and, seemingly, a victory at Stanford with only 1.7 seconds remaining Sunday evening.

A nice finish to an in-conference game between two unranked teams. Ho-hum, right?

That was until Stanford guard Daejon Davis did the unthinkable and flipped the script by drilling a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Cardinal their second successive victory. Check out the insanity from "Pac-12 After Dark" in all its fine glory.

USC/Stanford with an INSANE ending to finish off the weekend pic.twitter.com/sRYfYNG5tJ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 8, 2018

What a shot. And a fitting ending to an unlikely comeback.

Stanford trailed by 15 points with only 10 minutes remaining, but for a second successive game, won in comeback fashion after a resilient finish, changing its season's outlook with a single stroke.

The Cardinal hit only 5 of their 22 3-point attempts, lost the turnover battle, and was generally outplayed by USC. But the best player on the floor -- Cardinal big man Reid Travis -- willed them to victory with 29 points, 10 boards, and a steal, including an 18-point second half explosion that kept Stanford hanging around late.

And just like that, Stanford has suddenly strung together two KenPom top-50 wins that has given new life to an NCAA Tournament résumé that, in November, was left for dead. If the Cardinal can continue their turnaround, they could emerge as a surprise team to make the Big Dance out of a Pac-12 conference that has been as unpredictable as any in the early going.