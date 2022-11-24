Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Stanford

Current Records: Ole Miss 5-0; Stanford 1-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House.

It was a close one, but last week the Rebels sidestepped the UT Martin Skyhawks for a 72-68 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UT Martin made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Ole Miss' forward Myles Burns looked sharp as he had 13 points along with eight rebounds and five steals. Burns' performance made up for a slower game against the Chattanooga Mocs last Tuesday. Burns' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Stanford at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs last week as the squad secured an 80-43 win. The top scorers for Stanford were forward Max Murrell (12 points) and guard Michael Jones (12 points).

Their wins bumped Ole Miss to 5-0 and the Cardinal to 1-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.