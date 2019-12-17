Watch Stanford vs. San Francisco: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Stanford vs. San Francisco basketball game
Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Stanford
Current Records: San Francisco 9-2; Stanford 9-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the San Francisco Dons and the Stanford Cardinal will meet up at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
San Francisco made easy work of the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday and carried off a 91-69 victory. Four players on the Dons scored in the double digits: F Dzmitry Ryuny (18), C Jimbo Lull (14), G Jordan Ratinho (13), and G Jamaree Bouyea (11).
Meanwhile, Stanford was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday as they made off with a 78-58 win. Among those leading the charge for the Cardinal was F Oscar Da Silva, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Dons to 9-2 and Stanford to 9-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dons come into the contest boasting the eighth most points per game in the league at 84.6. The Cardinal have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 50.40% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stanford and San Francisco both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 22, 2018 - San Francisco 74 vs. Stanford 65
- Dec 17, 2017 - Stanford 71 vs. San Francisco 59
