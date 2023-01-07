Who's Playing
Grand Canyon @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: Grand Canyon 11-4; Stephen F. Austin 11-5
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Lumberjacks beat the New Mexico St. Aggies 69-60 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Grand Canyon sidestepped the Sam Houston Bearkats for a 72-68 win.
Stephen F. Austin is now 11-5 while Grand Canyon sits at 11-4. Stephen F. Austin is 6-4 after wins this season, the Antelopes 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 71 vs. Grand Canyon 46