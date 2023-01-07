Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Grand Canyon 11-4; Stephen F. Austin 11-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Lumberjacks beat the New Mexico St. Aggies 69-60 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Grand Canyon sidestepped the Sam Houston Bearkats for a 72-68 win.

Stephen F. Austin is now 11-5 while Grand Canyon sits at 11-4. Stephen F. Austin is 6-4 after wins this season, the Antelopes 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.