Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Jackson State 1-11; Stephen F. Austin 7-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Jackson State Tigers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin should still be feeling good after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to right the ship.

The Lumberjacks simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the North American Stallions at home 83-51.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Jackson State on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Alabama Crimson Tide an easy 84-64 win. Guard Trace Young had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Stephen F. Austin is now 7-5 while Jackson State sits at 1-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lumberjacks rank second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 21.4 on average. Less enviably, the Tigers are stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 18.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.