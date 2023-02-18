Who's Playing
UT Arlington @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: UT Arlington 9-17; Stephen F. Austin 17-9
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Lumberjacks proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin snuck past Tarleton State with a 65-60 win.
Meanwhile, UT Arlington came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Wednesday, falling 66-56.
Stephen F. Austin's victory brought them up to 17-9 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 9-17. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks come into the contest boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. On the other end of the spectrum, UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Stephen F. Austin's 7.30% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 66 vs. UT Arlington 62