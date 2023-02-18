Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: UT Arlington 9-17; Stephen F. Austin 17-9

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Lumberjacks proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin snuck past Tarleton State with a 65-60 win.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Wednesday, falling 66-56.

Stephen F. Austin's victory brought them up to 17-9 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 9-17. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks come into the contest boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. On the other end of the spectrum, UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Stephen F. Austin's 7.30% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.