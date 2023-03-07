Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Stephen F. Austin

Regular Season Records: Utah Tech 13-18; Stephen F. Austin 19-12

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: the Lumberjacks lost to the Utah Valley Wolverines this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 113-69.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech came up short against the Grand Canyon Antelopes this past Friday, falling 71-61.

Stephen F. Austin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks enter the game with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, Utah Tech is eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Utah Tech.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won both of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last nine years.