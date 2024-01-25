Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Austin Peay 10-10, Stetson 11-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Austin Peay has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Austin Peay Governors and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. Austin Peay has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Governors got the win against the Bears by a conclusive 94-71.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Stetson found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-56 punch to the gut against the Eagles. Stetson has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Governors pushed their record up to 10-10 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.8 points per game. As for the Hatters, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season.

Austin Peay might still be hurting after the devastating 76-51 loss they got from Stetson when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.