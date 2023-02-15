Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Stetson

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 16-11; Stetson 14-11

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edmunds Center. Stetson has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Stetson ended up a good deal behind the North Florida Ospreys when they played this past Saturday, losing 92-81.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast strolled past the Jacksonville Dolphins with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-51.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Stetson's loss dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if Stetson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.