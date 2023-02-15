Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ Stetson
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 16-11; Stetson 14-11
What to Know
The Stetson Hatters will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edmunds Center. Stetson has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Stetson ended up a good deal behind the North Florida Ospreys when they played this past Saturday, losing 92-81.
Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast strolled past the Jacksonville Dolphins with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-51.
Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Stetson's loss dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if Stetson bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 18, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 93 vs. Stetson 91
- Jan 30, 2021 - Stetson 77 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 64 vs. Stetson 63
- Feb 06, 2020 - Stetson 65 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Stetson 67 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 65
- Feb 22, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 76 vs. Stetson 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 90 vs. Stetson 52
- Feb 27, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 57
- Feb 23, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 70
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 78
- Feb 25, 2016 - Stetson 80 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Stetson 53