Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Stetson

Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-6; Stetson 10-7

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters lost both of their matches to the Kennesaw State Owls last season on scores of 49-77 and 71-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hatters and Kennesaw State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. Stetson is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Stetson received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 85-70 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State enjoyed a cozy 86-72 win over the Ospreys.

The Hatters are now 10-7 while the Owls sit at 13-6. Kennesaw State is 7-5 after wins this year, and Stetson is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kennesaw State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Stetson.