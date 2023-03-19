Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Stetson

Regular Season Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 21-11; Stetson 17-13

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will face off against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers in a playoff contest at Ocean Center at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Three weeks ago, Stetson lost to the Lipscomb Bisons at home by a decisive 83-70 margin. One thing holding the Hatters back was the mediocre play of guard Stephan Swenson, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Cleveland State Vikings two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with the Panthers falling 93-80, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Wisconsin-Milwaukee got a solid performance out of forward Jalen Johnson, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Stetson is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stetson is eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.