Merrimack Warriors @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Merrimack 15-10, Stonehill College 3-23

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

Stonehill College is 0-3 against the Warriors since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Merkert Gymnasium.

On Saturday, the Skyhawks came up short against the Red Flash and fell 72-63. Stonehill College has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came tearing into Saturday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 66-50 victory over the Dolphins.

The Skyhawks dropped their record down to 3-23 with that defeat, which was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Warriors, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season.

Stonehill College ended up a good deal behind the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January, losing 63-47. Will Stonehill College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Merrimack has won all of the games they've played against Stonehill College in the last year.