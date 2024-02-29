Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 14-15, Stonehill College 4-25

How To Watch

What to Know

Stonehill College will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Merkert Gymnasium. Sacred Heart took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Stonehill College, who comes in off a win.

Stonehill College can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-63 victory over the Red Flash.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Sacred Heart last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to the Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks' victory bumped their record up to 4-25. As for the Pioneers, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-15.

While only Sacred Heart took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Stonehill College is playing as the underdog, but their 10-15-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Stonehill College came up short against the Pioneers when the teams last played on February 1st, falling 77-72. Will Stonehill College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacred Heart is a 4.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stonehill College has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Sacred Heart.