Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Charleston 10-4, Stony Brook 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic clash at 6:31 p.m. ET on January 6th at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Charleston came tearing into Thursday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Pride by a score of 73-61.

Among those leading the charge was Bryce Butler, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. CJ Fulton was another key contributor, scoring five points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves earned a 62-53 victory over the Huskies on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stony Brook.

Stony Brook can attribute much of their success to Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 21 points along with three steals.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their win bumped their record up to 8-6.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Charleston took their victory against Stony Brook when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 74-52. Will Charleston repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won both of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last year.