Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-8, Stony Brook 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 6:31 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Stony Brook last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 60-59 to the Seahawks. Stony Brook has struggled against Wagner recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Bearcats.

The losses dropped the Seawolves to 2-5 and the Seahawks to 3-4.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Stony Brook is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be Stonehill College's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Stony Brook is a big 10.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

