Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: UNCW 14-5, Stony Brook 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the UNCW Seahawks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Island Federal Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Seawolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks, taking the game 72-65.

Stony Brook got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Aaron Clarke out in front who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, UNCW came tearing into Thursday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They blew past the Huskies 77-54. The oddsmakers were on UNCW's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

UNCW can attribute much of their success to Shykeim Phillips, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The win got the Seawolves back to even at 10-10. As for the Seahawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season.

Stony Brook came up short against UNCW in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Will Stony Brook have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last year.