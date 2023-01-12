Who's Playing

Drexel @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Drexel 9-7; Stony Brook 6-10

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The Dragons should still be riding high after a victory, while Stony Brook will be looking to get back in the win column.

Drexel couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 67-35 stomp they dished out against the Monmouth Hawks at home on Saturday. It was another big night for Drexel's forward Amari Williams, who had 13 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook ended up a good deal behind the Towson Tigers when they played on Saturday, losing 67-55. The top scorer for Stony Brook was guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (15 points).

The Dragons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Drexel's win brought them up to 9-7 while the Seawolves' loss pulled them down to 6-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Drexel ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.4 on average. Less enviably, Stony Brook is second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Stony Brook.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Dragons are a 4-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.