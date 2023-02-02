Who's Playing

Elon @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Elon 3-19; Stony Brook 8-14

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Stony Brook and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seawolves beat the Hampton Pirates 71-66 on Saturday. Forward Frankie Policelli took over for Stony Brook, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 48% of their total) in addition to 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Elon proved too difficult a challenge. Elon took down Drexel 72-58. The Phoenix got double-digit scores from four players: guard Sean Halloran (18), guard Max Mackinnon (14), guard Jerald Gillens-Butler (14), and forward Sam Sherry (11).

The Seawolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Stony Brook is now 8-14 while Elon sits at 3-19. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- Stony Brook is 1-6 after wins, Elon 0-2 this year -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Seawolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.