Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Stony Brook

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 12-14; Stony Brook 8-17

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with North Carolina A&T going off at just a 1-point favorite.

The Aggies didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Elon Phoenix on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 win. Among those leading the charge for North Carolina A&T was guard Love Bettis, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook came up short against the Monmouth Hawks on Wednesday, falling 61-54. Guard Toby Onyekonwu had a rough evening: he played for 36 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and six turnovers.

North Carolina A&T's victory lifted them to 12-14 while Stony Brook's defeat dropped them down to 8-17. We'll see if North Carolina A&T can repeat their recent success or if Stony Brook bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.