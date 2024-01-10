Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Boston College 10-4, Syracuse 10-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Syracuse is on a eight-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Boston College is on a five-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse managed to keep up with Duke until halftime last Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Orange as they lost 86-66 to the Blue Devils. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Syracuse in their matchups with Duke: they've now lost nine in a row.

Syracuse's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Maliq Brown, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds, and Judah Mintz who scored 18 points along with six assists and three steals. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though Boston College has not done well against Georgia Tech recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles came out on top against the Yellow Jackets by a score of 95-87. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:34 mark of the second half, when Boston College was facing a 54-38 deficit.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 26 points, and Devin McGlockton, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds. That's the first time this season that McGlockton scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 15 points along with seven assists.

The Orange's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Boston College.

Odds

Syracuse is a 4-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last 5 years.