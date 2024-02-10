Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Clemson 15-7, Syracuse 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.41

What to Know

Syracuse will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Syracuse was handed a 29-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Cardinals, the Orange got past the Cardinals on a last-second driving layup courtesy of Quadir Copeland with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what Syracuse needed coming off of a 99-70 loss in their prior contest.

Syracuse's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chris Bell, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bell has scored all season. Maliq Brown was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Clemson and the Tar Heels on Tuesday hardly resembled the 65-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers managed a 80-76 win over the Tar Heels.

Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was PJ Hall, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joseph Girard III, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds.

The Orange's victory bumped their record up to 15-8. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 15-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse ended up a good deal behind the Tigers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 91-73. Will Syracuse have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Clemson is a 4-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.