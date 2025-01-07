Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-7, Syracuse 6-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia Tech has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Yellow Jackets have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 263 points over their last three matches.

On Saturday, Georgia Tech got the win against Boston College by a conclusive 85-64. The Yellow Jackets have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Georgia Tech's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Javian McCollum, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Lance Terry, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus four steals.

Even though they won, Georgia Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Syracuse, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 90-74 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The Orange have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Syracuse had strong showings from Chris Bell, who scored 18 points, and Donnie Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Bell also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024.

Georgia Tech's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7. As for Syracuse, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Syracuse in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 65-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Syracuse and Georgia Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.