Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Maryland 9-2, Syracuse 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will take on the Maryland Terrapins in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Barclays Center. Despite being away, the Orange are looking at a 13-point advantage in the spread.

Syracuse will head out to face Maryland after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Syracuse fell to Georgetown 75-71. The match was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but the Orange couldn't quite close it out.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jyare Davis, who scored 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Maryland). They claimed a resounding 111-57 win over St. Francis. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Selton Miguel was the offensive standout of the game as he went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Maryland was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Francis only racked up 15.

Syracuse's defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-5. As for Maryland, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Syracuse has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Syracuse skirted past Maryland 72-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2017. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 13-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Orange, as the game opened with the Orange as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.