Halftime Report

Syracuse is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Carolina State 38-22.

If Syracuse keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, North Carolina State will have to make due with a 13-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: North Carolina State 13-6, Syracuse 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.99

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Syracuse Orange are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at JMA Wireless Dome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

North Carolina State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Virginia on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 59-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. That's two games in a row now that North Carolina State has lost by exactly six points.

Michael O'Connell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored ten points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Syracuse last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 85-69 fall against the Seminoles. It was the first time this season that Syracuse let down their fans at home.

Syracuse's defeat came about despite a quality game from Judah Mintz, who scored 28 points. Less helpful for Syracuse was J.J. Starling's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Wolfpack's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-6. As for the Orange, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Syracuse.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.