Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Pittsburgh 9-3, Syracuse 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Syracuse proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 83-71 victory over the Purple Eagles. 83 seems to be a good number for Syracuse as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Maliq Brown was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Quadir Copeland, who scored 12 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 62-48 win over the Mastodons on Wednesday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Pittsburgh has scored all season.

Zack Austin and Guillermo Diaz Graham were among the main playmakers for Pittsburgh as the former scored 12 points along with six rebounds and the latter scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Less helpful for Pittsburgh was Carlton Carrington's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Orange pushed their record up to 9-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Syracuse ended up a good deal behind Pittsburgh in their previous matchup back in February, losing 99-82. Will Syracuse have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Syracuse and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.