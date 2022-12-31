Who's Playing
Boston College @ Syracuse
Current Records: Boston College 7-6; Syracuse 8-5
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange are 12-2 against the Boston College Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. 'Cuse will play host again and welcome BC to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The Orange won both of their matches against BC last season (73-64 and 76-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
It looks like 'Cuse must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 84-82 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The losing side was boosted by guard Judah Mintz, who had 24 points along with five steals and five rebounds. This makes it four games in a row in which Mintz has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were expected to lose against the Virginia Tech Hokies last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. BC secured a 70-65 W over Virginia Tech. BC's guard Makai Ashton-Langford looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to seven boards.
'Cuse is now 8-5 while BC sits at 7-6. BC is 3-3 after wins this season, and 'Cuse is 2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Boston College.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 56
- Feb 08, 2022 - Syracuse 73 vs. Boston College 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Syracuse 75 vs. Boston College 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Syracuse 101 vs. Boston College 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Syracuse 84 vs. Boston College 71
- Jan 15, 2020 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 50
- Feb 09, 2019 - Syracuse 67 vs. Boston College 56
- Jan 30, 2019 - Syracuse 77 vs. Boston College 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston College 85 vs. Syracuse 70
- Jan 24, 2018 - Syracuse 81 vs. Boston College 63
- Jan 14, 2017 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 53
- Jan 01, 2017 - Boston College 96 vs. Syracuse 81
- Feb 14, 2016 - Syracuse 75 vs. Boston College 61
- Jan 13, 2016 - Syracuse 62 vs. Boston College 40