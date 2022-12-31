Who's Playing

Boston College @ Syracuse

Current Records: Boston College 7-6; Syracuse 8-5

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are 12-2 against the Boston College Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. 'Cuse will play host again and welcome BC to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The Orange won both of their matches against BC last season (73-64 and 76-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like 'Cuse must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 84-82 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The losing side was boosted by guard Judah Mintz, who had 24 points along with five steals and five rebounds. This makes it four games in a row in which Mintz has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were expected to lose against the Virginia Tech Hokies last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. BC secured a 70-65 W over Virginia Tech. BC's guard Makai Ashton-Langford looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to seven boards.

'Cuse is now 8-5 while BC sits at 7-6. BC is 3-3 after wins this season, and 'Cuse is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Boston College.