Who's Playing
Boston College @ Syracuse
Current Records: Boston College 7-6; Syracuse 8-5
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are 2-12 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Eagles and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. BC will be strutting in after a victory while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BC was expected to lose against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. BC secured a 70-65 W over Virginia Tech. Guard Makai Ashton-Langford was the offensive standout of the game for BC, picking up 21 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, it looks like 'Cuse must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 84-82 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite the loss, 'Cuse got a solid performance out of guard Judah Mintz, who had 24 points along with five steals and five rebounds. This makes it four games in a row in which Mintz has had at least three steals.
The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
BC's win brought them up to 7-6 while 'Cuse's defeat pulled them down to 8-5. BC is 3-3 after wins this year, and the Orange are 2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Orange are a big 10-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Syracuse have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Boston College.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 56
- Feb 08, 2022 - Syracuse 73 vs. Boston College 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Syracuse 75 vs. Boston College 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Syracuse 101 vs. Boston College 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Syracuse 84 vs. Boston College 71
- Jan 15, 2020 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 50
- Feb 09, 2019 - Syracuse 67 vs. Boston College 56
- Jan 30, 2019 - Syracuse 77 vs. Boston College 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston College 85 vs. Syracuse 70
- Jan 24, 2018 - Syracuse 81 vs. Boston College 63
- Jan 14, 2017 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 53
- Jan 01, 2017 - Boston College 96 vs. Syracuse 81
- Feb 14, 2016 - Syracuse 75 vs. Boston College 61
- Jan 13, 2016 - Syracuse 62 vs. Boston College 40