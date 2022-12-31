Who's Playing

Boston College @ Syracuse

Current Records: Boston College 7-6; Syracuse 8-5

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 2-12 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Eagles and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. BC will be strutting in after a victory while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.

BC was expected to lose against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. BC secured a 70-65 W over Virginia Tech. Guard Makai Ashton-Langford was the offensive standout of the game for BC, picking up 21 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it looks like 'Cuse must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 84-82 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite the loss, 'Cuse got a solid performance out of guard Judah Mintz, who had 24 points along with five steals and five rebounds. This makes it four games in a row in which Mintz has had at least three steals.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

BC's win brought them up to 7-6 while 'Cuse's defeat pulled them down to 8-5. BC is 3-3 after wins this year, and the Orange are 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 10-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Syracuse have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Boston College.