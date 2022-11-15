Who's Playing

Colgate @ Syracuse

Current Records: Colgate 2-1; Syracuse 1-0

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will play host again and welcome the Colgate Raiders to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

'Cuse didn't have too much trouble with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at home last week as they won 90-72. Jesse Edwards was the offensive standout of the contest for the Orange, posting a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Colgate at home against the Wells College Express on Sunday as the team secured a 93-60 win.

'Cuse is now 1-0 while Colgate sits at 2-1. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: 'Cuse enters the matchup with a 45.10% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. The Raiders displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last six games against Colgate.