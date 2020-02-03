Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Duke @ Syracuse

Current Records: Duke 17-3; Syracuse 13-8

What to Know

The #9 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Carrier Dome. Duke won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Duke didn't have too much trouble with the Pittsburgh Panthers at home on Tuesday as they won 79-67. It was another big night for Duke's center Vernon Carey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to the Clemson Tigers. 'Cuse got a solid performance out of forward Elijah Hughes, who had 22 points along with five steals; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The Blue Devils' victory brought them up to 17-3 while 'Cuse's defeat pulled them down to 13-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke enters the game with 6.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. 'Cuse is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 21st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.