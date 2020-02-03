Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Syracuse
Current Records: Duke 17-3; Syracuse 13-8
What to Know
The #9 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Carrier Dome. Duke won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
Duke didn't have too much trouble with the Pittsburgh Panthers at home on Tuesday as they won 79-67. It was another big night for Duke's center Vernon Carey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to the Clemson Tigers. 'Cuse got a solid performance out of forward Elijah Hughes, who had 22 points along with five steals; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
The Blue Devils' victory brought them up to 17-3 while 'Cuse's defeat pulled them down to 13-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke enters the game with 6.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. 'Cuse is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 21st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Duke 84 vs. Syracuse 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Duke 75 vs. Syracuse 65
- Jan 14, 2019 - Syracuse 95 vs. Duke 91
- Mar 23, 2018 - Duke 69 vs. Syracuse 65
- Feb 24, 2018 - Duke 60 vs. Syracuse 44
- Feb 22, 2017 - Syracuse 78 vs. Duke 75
- Jan 18, 2016 - Syracuse 64 vs. Duke 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Shakeup after upsets
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home