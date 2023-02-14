Who's Playing

NC State @ Syracuse

Current Records: NC State 20-6; Syracuse 15-10

What to Know

The #22 NC State Wolfpack have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Syracuse Orange and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of 2020. The Wolfpack and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

NC State took their contest against the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday by a conclusive 92-62 score. NC State can attribute much of their success to guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse beat the Florida State Seminoles 76-67 this past Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for 'Cuse was guard Joseph Girard III, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolfpack are now 20-6 while the Orange sit at 15-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. But 'Cuse is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won six out of their last nine games against NC State.