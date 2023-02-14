Who's Playing
NC State @ Syracuse
Current Records: NC State 20-6; Syracuse 15-10
What to Know
The #22 NC State Wolfpack have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Syracuse Orange and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of 2020. The Wolfpack and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
NC State took their contest against the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday by a conclusive 92-62 score. NC State can attribute much of their success to guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six dimes and six boards.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse beat the Florida State Seminoles 76-67 this past Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for 'Cuse was guard Joseph Girard III, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.
The Wolfpack are now 20-6 while the Orange sit at 15-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. But 'Cuse is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse have won six out of their last nine games against NC State.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Syracuse 89 vs. NC State 82
- Mar 10, 2021 - Syracuse 89 vs. NC State 68
- Feb 09, 2021 - Syracuse 77 vs. NC State 68
- Jan 31, 2021 - Syracuse 76 vs. NC State 73
- Feb 11, 2020 - NC State 79 vs. Syracuse 74
- Feb 13, 2019 - NC State 73 vs. Syracuse 58
- Feb 14, 2018 - NC State 74 vs. Syracuse 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Syracuse 100 vs. NC State 93
- Feb 27, 2016 - Syracuse 75 vs. NC State 66