Watch Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 4-1; Oklahoma State 5-0

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of 'Cuse coming into their game against the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. 'Cuse took their contest with ease, bagging a 97-46 victory over Bucknell. The Orange's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Buddy Boeheim, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and F Elijah Hughes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the Western Michigan Broncos 70-63. Oklahoma State's F Yor Anei filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards in addition to five blocks.

Their wins bumped the Orange to 4-1 and the Cowboys to 5-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.