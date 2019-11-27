Watch Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 4-1; Oklahoma State 5-0
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of 'Cuse coming into their game against the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. 'Cuse took their contest with ease, bagging a 97-46 victory over Bucknell. The Orange's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Buddy Boeheim, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and F Elijah Hughes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, five dimes and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the Western Michigan Broncos 70-63. Oklahoma State's F Yor Anei filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards in addition to five blocks.
Their wins bumped the Orange to 4-1 and the Cowboys to 5-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
