Watch Syracuse vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Penn State (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 4-2; Penn State 5-1
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions will square off against the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center.
It looks like Penn State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 74-72. A silver lining for them was the play of F Mike Watkins, who almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, 12 boards, and eight blocks.
As for 'Cuse, it looks like 'Cuse got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Oklahoma State Cowboys took down the Orange 86-72. G Buddy Boeheim wasn't much of a difference maker for 'Cuse; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
