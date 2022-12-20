Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Syracuse

Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-4; Syracuse 8-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The teams split their matchups last year, with 'Cuse winning the first 77-61 at home and Pitt taking the second 64-53.

Pitt made easy work of the North Florida Ospreys this past Saturday and carried off an 82-56 victory. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: center Federiko Federiko (22), forward Blake Hinson (18), guard Jamarius Burton (13), and guard Greg Elliott (11). Federiko Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games. Federiko's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse didn't have too much trouble with the Cornell Big Red at home this past Saturday as they won 78-63. The Orange's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 12 boards and 11 points along with five blocks, and guard Joseph Girard III, who had 19 points. Edwards has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-4. Federiko will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Syracuse's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Orange are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse have won nine out of their last 16 games against Pittsburgh.