Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Syracuse
Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-4; Syracuse 8-4
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The teams split their matchups last year, with 'Cuse winning the first 77-61 at home and Pitt taking the second 64-53.
Pitt made easy work of the North Florida Ospreys this past Saturday and carried off an 82-56 victory. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: center Federiko Federiko (22), forward Blake Hinson (18), guard Jamarius Burton (13), and guard Greg Elliott (11). Federiko Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games. Federiko's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse didn't have too much trouble with the Cornell Big Red at home this past Saturday as they won 78-63. The Orange's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 12 boards and 11 points along with five blocks, and guard Joseph Girard III, who had 19 points. Edwards has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-4. Federiko will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Syracuse's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Orange are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Syracuse have won nine out of their last 16 games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh 64 vs. Syracuse 53
- Jan 11, 2022 - Syracuse 77 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pittsburgh 96 vs. Syracuse 76
- Jan 06, 2021 - Pittsburgh 63 vs. Syracuse 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Syracuse 72 vs. Pittsburgh 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Syracuse 69 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Syracuse 73 vs. Pittsburgh 59
- Feb 02, 2019 - Syracuse 65 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Jan 19, 2019 - Syracuse 74 vs. Pittsburgh 63
- Jan 27, 2018 - Syracuse 60 vs. Pittsburgh 55
- Jan 16, 2018 - Syracuse 59 vs. Pittsburgh 45
- Feb 11, 2017 - Pittsburgh 80 vs. Syracuse 75
- Jan 07, 2017 - Syracuse 77 vs. Pittsburgh 66
- Mar 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 72 vs. Syracuse 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. Syracuse 52
- Dec 30, 2015 - Pittsburgh 72 vs. Syracuse 61