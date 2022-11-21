Who's Playing

Richmond @ Syracuse

Current Records: Richmond 2-2; Syracuse 2-1

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will take on the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. 'Cuse should still be riding high after a big win, while the Spiders will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 56-53 to the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday. Jason Nelson wasn't much of a difference maker for Richmond; Nelson played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Northeastern Huskies 76-48 this past Saturday. Guard Judah Mintz and center Jesse Edwards were among the main playmakers for 'Cuse as the former had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds and the latter had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

The Spiders are now 2-2 while the Orange sit at 2-1. 'Cuse is 0-1 after wins this year, and Richmond is 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.