Watch Syracuse vs. TCU: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date
Syracuse is coming off of an ugly win against Arizona State in the First Four
Syracuse advanced out of the First Four on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, by winning a downright ugly game against Arizona State, 60-56. Next up is a Round of 64 game on Friday against No. 6 TCU. The Horned Frogs will be on upset alert against the last team into the full bracket.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with its computer algorithm. This year SportsLine has plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a No. 4 in the Final Four.
Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 6 TCU
TCU hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998, but in year two of the Jamie Dixon era, the Horned Frogs have gone from formidable up-and-comer to a legitimate tourney team. Their offense is uber-efficient and every starter has the capability to explode on any given night. What TCU lacks in defensive prowess it more than makes up for on offense.
About No. 11 Syracuse
The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team, it got hot and put together a Final Four run, so do not doubt Jim Boeheim. The zone defense has worked pretty well for the Orange this year, but when it doesn't, things get tough for a Syracuse team that ranks as a bottom-50 shooting team.
Viewing Information
- Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Date: Friday, March 16 -- 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Kansas vs. Penn: Live updates
The Jayhawks and Quakers meet in the Midwest bracket. Here's how to watch
-
March Madness scores, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
-
Picking 16 Penn vs. 1 Kansas is madness
Penn can make a compelling case, but no, this isn't the year for the fabled 16-1 upset
-
Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro live updates
The Zags will try to stave off a dangerous UNC-Greensboro team
-
Watch, stream March Madness games
The opening round of March Madness kicks into action on Thursday and runs deep into Friday
-
Tom Crean to meet with Georgia officials
Thad Matta turned Georgia down, but another former Big Ten Coach of the Year is in the mix