Watch Syracuse vs. TCU: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date

Syracuse advanced out of the First Four on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, by winning a downright ugly game against Arizona State, 60-56. Next up is a Round of 64 game on Friday against No. 6 TCU. The Horned Frogs will be on upset alert against the last team into the full bracket.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with its computer algorithm. This year SportsLine has plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a No. 4 in the Final Four.

About No. 6 TCU

TCU hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998, but in year two of the Jamie Dixon era, the Horned Frogs have gone from formidable up-and-comer to a legitimate tourney team. Their offense is uber-efficient and every starter has the capability to explode on any given night. What TCU lacks in defensive prowess it more than makes up for on offense.

About No. 11 Syracuse

The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team, it got hot and put together a Final Four run, so do not doubt Jim Boeheim. The zone defense has worked pretty well for the Orange this year, but when it doesn't, things get tough for a Syracuse team that ranks as a bottom-50 shooting team.

