Who's Playing

Virginia @ Syracuse

Current Records: Virginia 16-3; Syracuse 13-9

What to Know

The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 9-3 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Virginia and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Virginia didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 76-57. Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jayden Gardner, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Armaan Franklin, who had 18 points along with seven boards. Gardner hadn't helped his team much against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Orange and the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday was not particularly close, with 'Cuse falling 85-70. Guard Judah Mintz (21 points) was the top scorer for 'Cuse.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Virginia's win brought them up to 16-3 while 'Cuse's loss pulled them down to 13-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But the Orange are even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last 12 games against Syracuse.