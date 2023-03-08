Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Syracuse

Regular Season Records: Wake Forest 18-13; Syracuse 17-14

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to clash at noon ET March 8 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The Orange will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wake Forest is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. 'Cuse walked away with a 72-63 victory. Their center Jesse Edwards did his thing and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 20 boards along with five steals.

Wake Forest's defeat took them down to 18-13 while Syracuse's win pulled them up to 17-14. We'll see if Wake Forest can steal 'Cuse's luck or if the Orange records another victory instead.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won eight out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.

  • Mar 04, 2023 - Syracuse 72 vs. Wake Forest 63
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Syracuse 94 vs. Wake Forest 72
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Wake Forest 77 vs. Syracuse 74
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Syracuse 75 vs. Wake Forest 73
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Syracuse 79 vs. Wake Forest 54
  • Mar 06, 2018 - Syracuse 73 vs. Wake Forest 64
  • Feb 11, 2018 - Syracuse 78 vs. Wake Forest 70
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Wake Forest 73 vs. Syracuse 67
  • Jan 24, 2017 - Syracuse 81 vs. Wake Forest 76
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Syracuse 83 vs. Wake Forest 55