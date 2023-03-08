Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Syracuse

Regular Season Records: Wake Forest 18-13; Syracuse 17-14

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to clash at noon ET March 8 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The Orange will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wake Forest is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. 'Cuse walked away with a 72-63 victory. Their center Jesse Edwards did his thing and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 20 boards along with five steals.

Wake Forest's defeat took them down to 18-13 while Syracuse's win pulled them up to 17-14. We'll see if Wake Forest can steal 'Cuse's luck or if the Orange records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won eight out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.