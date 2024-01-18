Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 6-10, Tarleton State 10-6

What to Know

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tarleton State is heading back home. The Tarleton State Texans and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Tarleton State found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Antelopes on the road and fell 74-48.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Wildcats, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-53 loss to the Lancers on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Abilene Chr. has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Abilene Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Texans' loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for the Wildcats, they bumped their record down to 6-10 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Looking forward, Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Tarleton State was able to grind out a solid victory over Abilene Chr. when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 72-63. Does Tarleton State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Abilene Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tarleton State is a 4-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Tarleton State.