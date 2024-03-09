Who's Playing
Seattle Redhawks @ Tarleton State Texans
Current Records: Seattle 18-12, Tarleton State 22-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Wisdom Gym. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
While it was all tied up 31-31 at halftime, Seattle was not quite Abilene Chr.'s equal in the second half on Thursday. The Redhawks took a 64-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Seattle has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Tarleton State unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 63-60.
The Redhawks' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-12. As for the Texans, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-7.
Seattle will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
Seattle came up short against Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 82-77. Can Seattle avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Tarleton State is a slight 2-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tarleton State.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Tarleton State 82 vs. Seattle 77
- Jan 19, 2023 - Seattle 67 vs. Tarleton State 47
- Jan 22, 2022 - Seattle 76 vs. Tarleton State 68