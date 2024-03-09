Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Seattle 18-12, Tarleton State 22-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Wisdom Gym. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

While it was all tied up 31-31 at halftime, Seattle was not quite Abilene Chr.'s equal in the second half on Thursday. The Redhawks took a 64-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Seattle has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 63-60.

The Redhawks' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-12. As for the Texans, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-7.

Seattle will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Seattle came up short against Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 82-77. Can Seattle avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tarleton State is a slight 2-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tarleton State.