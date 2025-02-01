Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-11, Tarleton State 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wisdom Gym. The Thunderbirds are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Southern Utah is headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since February 8, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of UT Arlington by a score of 70-68.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State beat Utah Tech 61-54 on Thursday.

Southern Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Tarleton State, their victory bumped their record up to 8-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Southern Utah has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tarleton State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Southern Utah's sizable advantage in that area, Tarleton State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Tarleton State is a 5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern Utah.