Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ Tarleton State Texans
Current Records: Utah Valley 14-15, Tarleton State 22-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Utah Valley has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gym.
The point spread may have favored Utah Valley on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-65 to the Mavericks.
Meanwhile, Tarleton State had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Saturday. They walked away with an 88-83 victory over the Thunderbirds. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Wolverines' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-15. As for the Texans, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season.
Utah Valley came up short against the Texans when the teams last played back in February, falling 72-61. Can Utah Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tarleton State.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Tarleton State 72 vs. Utah Valley 61
- Mar 09, 2023 - Utah Valley 72 vs. Tarleton State 58
- Feb 23, 2023 - Tarleton State 77 vs. Utah Valley 58
- Feb 16, 2022 - Utah Valley 69 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Tarleton State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Tarleton State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Tarleton State 60