Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Utah Valley 14-15, Tarleton State 22-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Utah Valley has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gym.

The point spread may have favored Utah Valley on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-65 to the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Saturday. They walked away with an 88-83 victory over the Thunderbirds. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Wolverines' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-15. As for the Texans, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season.

Utah Valley came up short against the Texans when the teams last played back in February, falling 72-61. Can Utah Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tarleton State.