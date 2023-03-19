Who's Playing

Radford @ Tarleton State

Regular Season Records: Radford 19-14; Tarleton State 17-16

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will face off against the Radford Highlanders in a playoff contest at Ocean Center at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Texans ended up a good deal behind the Utah Valley Wolverines when they played two weeks ago, losing 72-58. One thing holding Tarleton State back was the mediocre play of guard Freddy Hicks, who did not have his best game: he fouled out and turned the ball over six times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, Radford lost 72-71 to the Campbell Fighting Camels three weeks ago on a last-minute half-court bomb from Campbell's guard Anthony Dell'Orso with 0:01 left to play. Despite the defeat, Radford got a solid performance out of guard DaQuan Smith, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tarleton State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.