Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Southern Utah 10-5; Tarleton State 7-7

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Texans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-63 to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern Utah proved too difficult a challenge. The Thunderbirds snuck past UTRGV with a 94-88 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tarleton State is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have been good against the spread at home while Southern Utah has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Texans are now 7-7 while Southern Utah sits at 10-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tarleton State enters the game with 20 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. The Thunderbirds are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.