Who's Playing

Weber State @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Weber State 2-4; Tarleton State 3-3

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will square off against the Tarleton State Texans on the road at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Weber State earned a 94-79 win in their most recent contest against the Texans in January of last year.

It looks like the Wildcats got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-65 punch to the gut against the Wright State Raiders last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the game between Tarleton State and the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Tarleton State falling 83-71. Forward Jakorie Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points. Smith's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Drake Bulldogs last week. Smith's points were the most he has had all season.

Weber State is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a big 8-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.