WATCH: Taylor University celebrates Christmas with annual 'Silent Night'
The fans rushed the floor and celebrated after Taylor University scored its 10th point of the night
Taylor University's tradition of holding a "Silent Night" game -- one in which the fans stay mum until the team scores its 10th point -- took place on Friday night in Upland, Ind.
It's as unique a tradition as any in college basketball, and Friday marked the 21st consecutive time it's taken place. So here's how it works: Everyone in the stands stays eerily quiet until the 10th point is scored, and then mayhem commences as fans rush the floor and go absolutely bonkers.
Oh, and more qualifiers: Almost everyone dresses up in Halloween costumes, and you must be able to sing, too. During the game the entire fan base sings "Silent Night" as everyone stands together arm-in-arm.
-
How to watch Cal-San Diego State
The struggling Bears head to San Diego on Saturday for a late afternoon tip in the Viejas...
-
How to watch Notre Dame-Delaware
The Irish look to get back on track after losing two of their last three
-
How to watch UCLA-Michigan
The Bruins travel to Ann Arbor seeking their eighth win of the season
-
USC vs. Oklahoma CBB odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Trojans vs. Sooners game 10,000 ti...
-
Podcast: Good teams taking bad losses
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview Friday and Saturday's top games
-
Dec. 8 college basketball odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college basketball game on Friday 10,000...
Add a Comment