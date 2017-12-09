WATCH: Taylor University celebrates Christmas with annual 'Silent Night'

Taylor University's tradition of holding a "Silent Night" game -- one in which the fans stay mum until the team scores its 10th point -- took place on Friday night in Upland, Ind.

It's as unique a tradition as any in college basketball, and Friday marked the 21st consecutive time it's taken place. So here's how it works: Everyone in the stands stays eerily quiet until the 10th point is scored, and then mayhem commences as fans rush the floor and go absolutely bonkers.

Oh, and more qualifiers: Almost everyone dresses up in Halloween costumes, and you must be able to sing, too. During the game the entire fan base sings "Silent Night" as everyone stands together arm-in-arm.