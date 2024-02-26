Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Baylor 19-8, TCU 19-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $66.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 26th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Baylor might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cougars but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 82-76 to the Cougars. Baylor has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs strolled past the Bearcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 75-57.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Emanuel Miller, who scored 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds. JaKobe Coles was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Bears' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-8. As for the Horned Frogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 16-10-1 and TCU is 6-3.

Odds

TCU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TCU.