Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Santa Clara 2-4, TCU 4-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Arena. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Santa Clara would be headed in after a victory, but Stanford made sure that didn't happen. Santa Clara lost 71-69 to Stanford on a last-minute jump shot From Jaylen Blakes. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Broncos have suffered since December 13, 2023.

The losing side was boosted by Christoph Tilly, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for TCU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Friday. They put the hurt on Alcorn State with a sharp 71-48 win on Tuesday.

TCU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was David Punch, who posted ten points along with seven rebounds and five blocks. Punch continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Trazarien White was another key player, earning 14 points plus three steals.

TCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Alcorn State only posted eight.

Santa Clara's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for TCU, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Santa Clara has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Santa Clara's way against TCU when the teams last played back in November of 2021, as Santa Clara made off with an 85-66 victory. Does Santa Clara have another victory up their sleeve, or will TCU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Santa Clara won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.